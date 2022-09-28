From October, no online MF transactions with wrong phone numbers: CAMS

(MF) folios with phone numbers and email ids of MF distributors or family members of may not remain available for online transactions from October, has stated.



According to the registrar and transfer agent (RTA), the phone number and email ids can be the same only for those folios which are linked to the same . "If an email id or mobile that belongs to a family member needs to be registered, then 'Family Declaration' needs to be submitted by the investor," it said.



The RTA has asked to review and update their contact details in MF folios by visiting its website.



"If there is no remedial action from your end for invalid email ids / mobile numbers referenced above, this could lead to their removal from your folio details," said.