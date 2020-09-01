Future Retail hits 10% lower circuit after rallying 38% in 3 sessions

Shares of hit the lower circuit of 10 per cent at Rs 146.10 on the BSE on Tuesday in firm market. The fall comes after foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold 9.5 million equity shares of the company through open market on Monday.

The world’s largest sovereign wealth fund The Government Pension Fund Global sold 9.5 million shares, representing 1.75 per cent stake of at Rs 158.61 per share on the NSE, bulk deal data show. The sovereign wealth fund held 12.35 million shares, or 2.28 per cent stake in the company at the end of June, shareholding pattern data revealed. The name of the buyers was not ascertained immediately.

In past three trading days, the stock had rallied 38 per cent from Rs 117 to Rs 162 on Monday. It has soared 62 per cent in nine trading days, as against 0.26 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till yesterday.

On Saturday, August 29, (RIL) and Future Enterprises announced deal where Reliance Retail will acquire the retail & wholesale, logistics & warehousing business from Future Group.