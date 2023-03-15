JUST IN
Global Surface's IPO subscribed over 12 times on final day of offer
Global Surfaces IPO subscribed 12.2 times on strong HNI, retail interest
Divgi TorqTransfer stock rise; Global Surfaces offer gets fully subscribed
Credit Suisse sees First Boston IPO by 2025 amid investor search
Tata Tech IPO: After 2 decades a Tata group firm will test public markets
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO Subscribed 38% on second day of offer
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems sets IPO price band at Rs 560-590 per share
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems sets IPO price band at Rs 560-590 per share
Fabindia withdraws $482 million IPO due to rough market conditions
Indian jeweller Joyalukkas withdraws Rs 2,300 cr initial public offering
You are here: Home » Markets » IPOS » News
Indices dip for fifth session as Credit Suisse woes weigh on investor minds
icon-arrow-left
Stock exchanges freeze promoter shareholding of Patanjali Foods
Business Standard

Global Surface's IPO subscribed over 12 times on final day of offer

Global Surfaces is into processing of natural stones and manufacturing engineered quartz

Topics
IPOs | Markets

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Representative Image

The initial share sale of Global Surfaces Ltd was subscribed 12.21 times on the final day of the offer on Wednesday.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) received bids for 9.46 crore equity shares against 77.49 lakh shares on offer, according to the NSE data.

The portion for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) received 33.10 times subscription. The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 8.95 times and the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion was subscribed 5.12 times.

Global Surfaces is into processing of natural stones and manufacturing engineered quartz.

The company's IPO comprises fresh issuance of 85.20 lakh equity shares and an Offer For Sale of up to 25.5 lakh equity shares by promoters -- Mayank Shah and Sweta Shah.

Funds raised through fresh issuance will be used for setting up the company's proposed facility -- Global Surfaces FZE -- in Dubai.

Unistone Capital is the sole book running lead manager to the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IPOs

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 21:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.