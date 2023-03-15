JUST IN
Global Surfaces IPO subscribed 12.2 times on strong HNI, retail interest
Divgi TorqTransfer stock rise; Global Surfaces offer gets fully subscribed
Credit Suisse sees First Boston IPO by 2025 amid investor search
Tata Tech IPO: After 2 decades a Tata group firm will test public markets
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO Subscribed 38% on second day of offer
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems sets IPO price band at Rs 560-590 per share
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems sets IPO price band at Rs 560-590 per share
Fabindia withdraws $482 million IPO due to rough market conditions
Indian jeweller Joyalukkas withdraws Rs 2,300 cr initial public offering
Drone maker ideaForge Technology files preliminary IPO papers with Sebi
You are here: Home » Markets » IPOS » News
Technocraft Industries hits record high; stock zooms 40% in 5 weeks
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Global Surfaces IPO subscribed 12.2 times on strong HNI, retail interest

The rich investor portion was covered 33 times compared with 5.1 times for the retail participant; QIB portion was muted at 9%

Topics
IPOs

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

IPO

The IPO of Global Surfaces garnered 12.2 times subscription. The retail portion of the issue was subscribed 5.1 times, while the high networth portion (HNI) was covered 33 times. The institutional investor portion of the issue was subscribed nearly 9 per cent.

Through the IPO, Global Surfaces issued new shares worth about Rs 120 crore. The offering also consisted of secondary share sale worth Rs 36 crore. The price band for the IPO was Rs 133-140 per share.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IPOs

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 17:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.