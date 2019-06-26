Gold demand could fall to three-year low as prices hit record high

Country's could fall 10 per cent in 2019 from a year ago to the lowest level in three years as a rally in local prices to a record high dents retail purchases during a key festive season, the head of an industry body told Reuters.

Lower purchases by India, the world's second biggest consumer after China, could limit a rally in global prices that hit a 6-year high earlier this week.

"Of late, customers are not used to such a jump in prices," Anantha Padmanabhan, chairman of the (GJC) told Reuters by telephone.

"They will not raise allocations to buy gold just because prices have risen. Volume-wise demand will drop 10 per cent from last year."

India's gold consumption eased 1.5 per cent in 2018 to 760.4 tonnes, below a 10-year average of 838 tonnes, according to data compiled by the World Gold Council.

hit a record Rs 35,960 per 10 grams on Tuesday, having jumped more than 10 per cent over the past month.