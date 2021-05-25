Gold prices ease on global recovery hopes; weak dollar limits losses

-
-
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as hopes of quick economic recovery lifted demand for riskier assets, although a weaker dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields limited losses for the safe-haven metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,877.26 per ounce by 0106 GMT.
* U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,879 per ounce.
* The dollar languished near four-month lows against major currencies, making gold cheaper for other currency holders. [USD/]
* U.S. Treasury long-dated yields fell to two-week lows after a few Federal Reserve officials affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time. [US/]
* St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he expects the inflation rate to be above 2% both this year and the next but several Fed officials, including Bullard, continued to support the central bank's policy in separate remarks.
* Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation.
* Sentiment in wider financial markets remained upbeat. [.N] [MKTS/GLOB]
* Global real gross domestic product is projected to surge 5.7% in 2021, its strongest advance since 1973, while the U.S. economy will likely expand 6.7% this year, according to the latest economic forecasts for IHS Markit.
* Singapore's economy expanded more than initially estimated in the first quarter, helped by stronger-than-expected manufacturing, official data showed on Tuesday.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.3% to 1046.12 tonnes on Monday from 1042.92 tonnes on Friday. [GOL/ETF]
* Palladium rose 0.5% to $2,741.24 per ounce, silver fell 0.6% at $27.64 and platinum slipped 0.2% to $1,171.54.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany GDP Detailed QQ, YY SA, NSA Q1
1400 US Consumer Confidence May
1400 US New Home Sales-Units April
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
