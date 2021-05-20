Gold holds below four-month peak as dollar; Treasury yields rebound

-
ALSO READ
Gold heads for best week in five months on softer dollar, yields
Gold edges lower as firmer US dollar offsets easing bond yields
Gold scales over three-month high on virus worries, lower US yields
Gold hovers near 4-month high as dollar eases; Fed minutes in focus
Explained: How bond yields impact stock market & what should investors do?
-
(Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Thursday, hovering below a more than four-month high hit in the previous session, as the dollar firmed and U.S. Treasury yields rose after the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's last monetary policy meeting.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,869.50 per ounce by 0500 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,889.75 on Wednesday.
* U.S. gold futures fell 0.7% to $1,869.20 per ounce.
* Minutes of the U.S. central bank's April 27-28 meeting said a number of policymakers thought if the U.S. economy continued rapid progress, it would be appropriate "at some point" to discuss tightening its accommodative policy.
* Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion.
* The dollar index bounced off from a near three-month low, while benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to a one-week high after the Fed minutes. [US/]
* British inflation more than doubled in April, the start of a likely climb in prices this year as rich economies recover from pandemic lockdowns, but one that the Bank of England hopes will prove temporary.
* The surge in euro zone inflation is temporary and consumer prices should fall sharply next year, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel told German broadcaster ARD on Wednesday.
* Japan's exports grew the most since 2010 in April, supported by a favourable comparison with the sharp plunge seen during the initial months of the pandemic a year earlier.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.5% to 1,031.27 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,035.93 tonnes on Tuesday. [GOL/ETF]
* Palladium gained 0.3% to $2,875.94 per ounce, silver eased 0.3% to $27.66, while platinum edged 0.2% higher to $1,193.32.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 Australia Employment April
0130 Australia Unemployment Rate April
1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly
1230 US Philly Fed Business Indx May
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU