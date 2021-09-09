Gold ETFs witness net outflow of 22.4 tonnes in August: World Gold Council

-
ALSO READ
Returns from healthcare ETFs can be highly cyclical, say analysts
Gold ETFs log Rs 61-cr outflow in July as investors pick equity, debt funds
Street signs: Gold ETFs to gain traction, PLI may hurt battery firms & more
British Open back in a bubble after Covid-19 cancellation
Rejuvenated Gangjee returns to Japan Golf Tour after encouraging India trip
-
Gold-backed exchange traded funds (ETF) experienced net outflows in August of 22.4 tonnes, as North American outflows outweighed inflows into European and Asian funds, the World Gold Council (WGC) said.
In a report, the WGC said that gold faced headwinds early in August as the dollar briefly strengthened and rising Treasury yields weighed on investment flows, triggering momentum selling shortly thereafter.
"Gold prices recovered late in the month, but it did not spur sufficient offsetting inflows, as global holdings fell to 3,611 t ($211bn) - the lowest tonnage level since May," it said.
Larger US funds were the primary source of outflows in August, as was the case in July. Global low-cost gold ETFs as well as larger funds in the UK and Germany registered the largest inflows.
Funds in North America lost 32.2 tonne in contrast to European funds, which saw inflows of 9.6 tonne. European inflows occurred against a backdrop of Eurozone inflation rising to its highest level in nearly a decade, while regional central banks cautioned that the economic recovery may be slower than expected due to Covid variant concerns.
Conversely, outflows in North America were almost entirely driven by large US funds, with the two largest alone losing nearly $2 billion combined.
--IANS
rrb/sn/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU