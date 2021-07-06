Gold price today at Rs 46,430 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 70,400 a kg

The price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 120 from the previous day to Rs 46,430 per 10 gm on Tuesday. The price of silver increased by Rs 1,200 from the previous day to Rs 70,400 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

jumped in India despite edging in the bullion market today after hitting a two-week high during the previous session.

Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold was at Rs 46,500, In Chennai, it was Rs 44,730. In Mumbai, it was Rs 46,430.

The price of 24-carat gold also increased by Rs 120 from the previous day to Rs 47,430 per 10 gm on Tuesday.

The Indian Rupee stood at Rs 74.35 against the US Dollar.

In the global forum, spot gold traded at $1,800.30 per ounce, U.S. gold futures at $1,793.40 per ounce.