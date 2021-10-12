Gold price today at Rs 46,940 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 61,700 a kg

Gold (24 carat) is selling at Rs 46,940 per 10 gram on Tuesday in India, unchanged from the previous trade.

Silver is selling at Rs 61,700 per kg, a sharp decline of Rs 4,200 from yesterday's trading price, according to Good Returns website.

The price of gold jewellery varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gm of 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 46,060 and 45,940. In Chennai, the yellow metal was selling at Rs 44,190, according to the website.

In Delhi, 10 gm of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,260 and the price in Mumbai is Rs 46,940.

In Chennai, gold this morning is selling at Rs 48,210. For Kolkata, the price is Rs 49,100.