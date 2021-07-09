Gold price today at Rs 46,980 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,000 a kg

The price of 22-carat-gold rose marginally by Rs 10 from the day before to Rs 46,980 per 10 gm on Friday. The price of silver fell by Rs 1,000 from the day before to Rs 69,000 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

The price of 22-carat-gold in Delhi stood at Rs 46,800. In Chennai, the price was Rs 45,500, and in Mumbai, it was Rs 46,980.

The price of 24-carat-gold rose by Rs 10 to Rs 47,980 per 10 gm on Friday.

The Indian Rupee stood at Rs 74.74 against the US dollar.

In the international forum, spot gold traded at $1,787.30 per ounce; U.S. gold futures at $1,773.40 per ounce.