Gold price today at Rs 47,380 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,900 a kg

The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold went up on Monday to trade at Rs 47,380. Silver was selling at Rs 67,900 per kg, according to the website Good Returns. price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. In New Delhi, the price stands at Rs 47,140 per 10 gm. For Mumbai, the yellow metal is selling at Rs 47,380, while, in Chennai, it is at Rs 45,470, according to the website. The rate of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 48,380 per 10 gm. Ahead of the festival of Raksha Bandhan, jewellers based in Gujarat's Rajkot have launched pure gold and silver rakhis this year. The gold rakhis have been made with 22-carat gold, said jeweller Siddharth Saholiya. "We are offering more than 50 designs in silver and 15 designs in gold segments. The weight of gold rakhis is between 1 gram and 1.5 gram. Silver rakhis cost Rs 150-Rs 550," he added. Rajkot being a hub of gold ornaments, there is a significant demand for such rakhis from other states. "Gold rakhis are being demanded from Maharashtra and Delhi too apart from Rajasthan. People are liking the new concept," said Saholiya. The price of gold rakhis ranges from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per piece.