Gold price today at Rs 47,910 per 10 gram; silver selling at Rs 60,900 a kg

The price of 10 gram of gold decreased by Rs 240 on Thursday, with 24 carat of it trading at Rs 47,910 and 22 carat at Rs 46,910.

The price of 1 kg of silver also decreased by Rs 600 from yesterday, trading at Rs 60,900 this morning.

In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,430, while in Mumbai it is at Rs 47,910, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 47,150 and Rs 46,910, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,300 on Thursday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,190.

In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,800, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 47,100, as per the Goodreturns website.

The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 64,600 on Thursday while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 60,900.