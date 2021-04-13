Gold price today at Rs 49,860 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,200 a kg

Gold price on Tuesday rose to Rs 49,860 for 10 gm from Rs 48,870 and silver price is trending at Rs 67,200 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold is at Rs 45,700 per 10 gm, while in Chennai it fell to Rs 43,800. The rate in Mumbai was Rs 44,750 according to the website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai was Rs 47,780 per 10 gm.

fell Rs 57 to Rs 46,070 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday following weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,127 per 10 gram. Silver also declined Rs 270 to Rs 66,043 per kg, from Rs 66,313 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, Gold fell on Monday as an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields dimmed bullion's appeal, while investors awaited key U.S. inflation and retail sales data for cues on economic health. Spot gold was 0.5% down at $1,734.31 an ounce by 11:23 a.m. EDT (1523 GMT). U.S. gold futures eased 0.6% to $1,734.60.

"The bond yields have stabilized right now, but they (elevated yields) are still an underlying negative for the metals that produce no dividend or yield," said Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff. "The bulls lost a little bit of momentum and that is prompting shorter term technical traders to press the sell side, putting prices under pressure."

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Monday before the Treasury Department's sale of $96 billion in new three-year and 10-year notes, and ahead of key data releases this week, including consumer price inflation.