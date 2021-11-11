Gold price today Rs 48,250 for 10 gram; silver at Rs 64,700 per kg

-
Ten gram of 24-carat gold on Thursday is selling at Rs 48,250, increasing by Rs 260 since yesterday. Ten gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 47,250, increasing by Rs 260, according to goodreturns.in.
The price of gold differs across the nation owing to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. A kilogram of silver is selling unchanged at Rs 64,700, dropping by Rs 100.
In Delhi, the price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is Rs 51,700, while the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,350. The price of 10 gram of gold in Mumbai for 24-carat and 22-carat is Rs 48,250 and Rs 47,250.
In Kolkata, the price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is Rs 50,350 and that of 22 carat Rs 47,650. In Chennai, the prices are Rs 49,580 and Rs 45,450.
A gauge of global stock markets edged lower and the dollar gained on Wednesday after US consumer inflation surged to its highest since 1990, raising concerns the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy sooner than expected.
Gold prices hit a five-month high as the US Labor Department reported another jump in the consumer price index in October, bolstering the metal's appeal as a hedge against inflation. Real yields on US Treasuries slid to record lows, Reuters reported.
