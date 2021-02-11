Gold price at Rs 48,010 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,600 a kg

-
ALSO READ
Gold price falls for 2nd day to Rs 48,800/ 10 gm, silver at Rs 66,000 a kg
Gold price falls to Rs 49,000 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 66,200 a kg
Gold price slips to Rs 48,590 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 71,000 a kg
Gold price slides further to Rs 47,600 per 10 gm, silver at Rs 68,000 a kg
Gold prices fall to Rs 47,960 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 69,800 a kg
-
Gold price today rose to Rs 48,010 from Rs 47,890 while silver price was trending at Rs 69,600 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.
Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.
In New Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat gold inched by Rs 100 to Rs 46,900 per 10 gm, while in Chennai it fell by Rs 150 to Rs 45,220. In Mumbai, the rate increased to Rs 47,010 according to the Good Returns website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai also declined to Rs 49,300 per 10 gm.
In the international market, Gold rose on Wednesday, hovering near a one-week peak hit in the previous session, as a weaker dollar and rising hopes of a US stimulus elevated bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation.
Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $1,842.41 per ounce by 0342 GMT. Prices hit their highest since February 2 at $1,848.40 in the previous session. US gold futures gained 0.3 per cent to $1,843.50.
Making gold more affordable, the dollar fell to a near two-week low against rivals.
"With US yields holding steady, gold is moving inversely to the U.S. dollar. That says to me this is not a gold story, rather it is a weak dollar story," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.
US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill is expected to pass through Congress with little changes despite opposition from Republicans over the aid's price tag.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU