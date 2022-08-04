JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals

MARKET LIVE: Sensex rises 250pts, Nifty50 above 17,450; IT stocks gain
Business Standard

Gold prices fall by Rs 210 per 10 gram in early trading; silver by Rs 500

Spot gold held its ground at $1,767.39 per ounce, as of 0239 GMT US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,783.90

Topics
Gold Prices | Silver Prices | gold and silver prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

gold
Photo: Bloomberg
Gold prices plummeted on Thursday in early trade, down by Rs 210 per 10 gram, with 24-carat of the yellow metal trading at Rs 51,440. The price of silver, on other the hand, witnessed a dip of Rs 500 and was trading at Rs 57,500 per kg. 10 gram of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 47,150 on Thursday after a drop of Rs 200. Spot gold held its ground at $1,767.39 per ounce, as of 0239 GMT.

US gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $1,783.90. Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields slipped from a more than one-week high, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing gold.

Spot silver fell 0.4 per cent to $19.97 per ounce, platinum was down 0.2 per cent at $896, and palladium eased 0.3 per cent to $2,011.42.

In Mumbai, and Kolkata, 24-carat gold was selling at Rs 51,440 per 10 gram, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 47,150 in the respective cities. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat of the yellow metal are trading at Rs 51,600 and Rs 47,300 per 10 gm on Thursday.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 52,390 and Rs 48,020, respectively on early Thursday. In, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, one kg of silver was selling at Rs 57,500. Whereas, one kg of silver in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, was trading at Rs 63,000 on Thursday.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, August 04 2022. 09:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.