Gold prices rise, silver unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 57,220

rose by Rs 330 from yesterday's close during Tuseday's early trade with 10 grams of 24 carat gold trading at Rs 57,220, according to the GoodReturns website. remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 66,000.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold went up by Rs 290 to trade at Rs 52,450.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 52,450.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 52,600, Rs 52,500, and Rs 53,250, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,220.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 57,370, Rs 57,270, and Rs 58,090, respectively.

US slipped on Tuesday from a more than five-week high, but held above the key $1,900 level as expectations grew that the US Federal Reserve would dial back its rate hikes after the collapse of two big regional banks.

Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $1,906.75 per ounce, as of 0321 GMT, after rising more than 2 per cent on Monday to hit its highest since Feb. 3. US gold futures also fell 0.3 per cent to $1,911.00.

Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $21.70 per ounce, platinum lost 0.5 per cent at $991.19 and palladium shed 1 per cent at $1,459.20.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 66,000.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai is Rs 69,500.

(With inputs from Reuters)