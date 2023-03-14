JUST IN
Gold price rises by Rs 540 to Rs 56,070, silver price falls Rs 200
Gold prices up Rs 395 per 10 gm amid strong global trends, silver declines
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal selling at Rs 55,530
Gold prices fall Rs 200, silver prices unchanged at Rs 67,000 per kg
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 56,550
MCX Gold, Silver futures likely to exhibit range-bound trade
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trades at Rs 56,550
Gold prices rise by Rs 100 to Rs 56,550, silver remain prices unchanged
Gold prices rise by Rs 160 to Rs 56,450, silver price falls by Rs 300
Gold price rises to Rs 56,290, silver price unchanged at Rs 66,800
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
Ravi Nathani recommends to buy IT, FMCG stocks on dips; Avoid metals
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gold prices rise, silver unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 57,220

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 57,370, Rs 57,270, and Rs 58,090, respectively

Topics
Gold Prices | Silver Prices | MARKET LIVE

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold, Precious metal
Photo: Bloomberg

Gold prices rose by Rs 330 from yesterday's close during Tuseday's early trade with 10 grams of 24 carat gold trading at Rs 57,220, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 66,000.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold went up by Rs 290 to trade at Rs 52,450.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 52,450.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 52,600, Rs 52,500, and Rs 53,250, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,220.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 57,370, Rs 57,270, and Rs 58,090, respectively.

US gold prices slipped on Tuesday from a more than five-week high, but held above the key $1,900 level as expectations grew that the US Federal Reserve would dial back its rate hikes after the collapse of two big regional banks.

Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $1,906.75 per ounce, as of 0321 GMT, after rising more than 2 per cent on Monday to hit its highest since Feb. 3. US gold futures also fell 0.3 per cent to $1,911.00.

Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $21.70 per ounce, platinum lost 0.5 per cent at $991.19 and palladium shed 1 per cent at $1,459.20.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 66,000.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai is Rs 69,500.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold Prices

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 09:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.