Gold set to wrap the year with best performance in a decade with 24% rise

-
ALSO READ
Gold prices likely to move up in 2021; stay invested for now, say analysts
Buying in cryptocurrency is putting pressure on precious metals: Tradebulls
Reopening of physical gold markets hits sovereign gold bonds' demand
Whoever comes to occupy the White House, gold could yet shine better
Silver steals a march on gold, equities amid US-China tensions
-
There is also continuing anxiety about the course of the pandemic
By Nakul Iyer
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Thursday as hopes for an economic recovery next year increased risk appetite, although the precious metal was set to wrap up the year with its best performance in a decade.
Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,889.58 per ounce by 0353 GMT. but was up more than 24% for the year.
U. S. gold futures were little changed at $1,892.90.
Asian shares were set to end the year at record highs as investors pinned hopes on a swift economic recovery next year, also pressuring the dollar.
"The dollar is going to weaken quite precipitously until Q1, giving gold a clear runaway to do well right out of the gates next year," Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, said, adding that inflation remained key to gold's trajectory.
Boosting hopes for a faster economic recovery next year, Britain on Wednesday approved Oxford University and AstraZeneca's vaccine to combat a fast-spreading coronavirus variant.
Also weighing on bullion was Republican Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell's refusal for a quick vote on a bill to increase U.
S. relief checks to $2,000, saying it had "no realistic path to quickly pass the Senate."
Unprecedented stimulus measures and low-interest rates to cushion economies from the pandemic's blow this year have benefited gold as it is seen as a hedge against inflation.
"Once inflation kicks in into Q2 and it actually goes very high, the Fed is going to start pulling back and this is when it's going to get tricky for gold," said Innes.
Silver fell 0.9% to $26.38 per ounce but was up more than 48% this year - its best performance since 2010.
Platinum dropped 0.5% to $1,060.18 per ounce but was up 10% in 2020. Palladium rose 0.3% to $2,368.68 per ounce and was on track for a fifth straight year of gains with a 22% rise.
(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Anil D'Silva)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU