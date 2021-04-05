Gold prices slip as strong US jobs data boosts dollar, bond yields

-
ALSO READ
Gold prices inch down as dollar recovers; focus turns to Georgia race
Gold hits near six-week low on firmer dollar, higher Treasury yields
Gold prices inch lower as stronger US dollar, higher yields weigh
Gold rebounds from three-week low as dollar rally pauses, yields ease
Gold set for worst quarter since 2016-end on robust dollar, yields
-
By Diptendu Lahiri
(Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields rose and the dollar strengthened after better-than-expected jobs data from the world's top economy fuelled optimism over a swift recovery.
Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,726.36 per ounce by 0733 GMT. Gold futures were flat at $11,762.40 per ounce.
"Strong payroll data has boosted the dollar and yields and is weighing on gold prices. I think gold's primary trend is bearish," said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.
"Global economic growth is definitely taking a positive turn, however, it is uneven. Growth in the U.S. is particularly strong, but parts of the EU are having a challenging time with the third wave of virus."
The U.S. economy created the most jobs in seven months in March as more Americans got vaccinated and the government doled out additional pandemic relief money.
That lifted global stock prices to a more than one-month high on Monday, while benchmark U.S. Treasury yields held near a 14-month peak.
The dollar rose 0.1% against its rivals ahead of U.S. services sector data, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.
U.S. President Joe Biden's announcement of a long-awaited $2 trillion-plus job plan last week has raised some concerns over inflation.
Some investors view gold as a hedge against inflation, but higher Treasury yields, which translate into a higher opportunity cost for holding bullion, have challenged that status.
"It is becoming clear to me that gold's sensitivity is not to future inflation expectations, but rather, to moves in U.S. bond yields, notably the 10-year tenor," OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.
Elsewhere, silver fell 0.8% to $24.77 per ounce and palladium was down 1.1% at $2,637.64.
Platinum dipped 0.5% to $1,203.49 per ounce after hitting its highest since March 18 earlier in the session at $1,218.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Amy Caren Daniel and Subhranshu Sahu)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU