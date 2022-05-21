Gold selling at Rs 50,950 per 10 gm today; silver trading at Rs 61,700 a kg

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold on Saturday increased by Rs 400 to Rs 50,950. At the same time, the rate of 1 kg of silver declined by Rs 3,300 to Rs 61,700.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 400 from the previous day's rate to Rs 46,3700, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, with the precious metal trading at Rs 50,950 in these regions.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is also at par with the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata with the metal selling at Rs 46,700, in these regions.

However, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold and 22 carat gold in Chennai is above the other cities, as the precious metal is trading at Rs 52,210, and Rs 47,860 respectively.

The price of gold varies in different regions based on certain parameters like the excise duty, making charges and state taxes.

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 61,700. Meanwhile in Chennai, Pune Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the precious metal is trading at Rs 65,900 per kg.