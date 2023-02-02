JUST IN
Gold, silver prices rise in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 57,820

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 500 from yesterday's close to Rs 53,000 per 10 grams

Topics
Gold trade | Gold and silver | Precious metals

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold and SIlver price today

Gold prices rose Rs 550 on Thursday, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 57,820. Silver prices rose Rs 1000 from yesterday's close to Rs 73,300 per kg.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 500 from yesterday's close to Rs 53,000 per 10 grams, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 57,820 and Rs 53,000, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 57,980 and Rs 53,150, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 59,070 and Rs 54,150, respectively.

US gold prices extended gains on Thursday to touch their highest in more than nine months, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by an expected 25 basis points and comments from Chair Jerome Powell were read as dovish by the market.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent to $1,952.29 per ounce, as of 0023 GMT, after hitting the highest level since April 2022 earlier in the session. US gold futures rose 1.4 per cent at $1,969.40.

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver was trading at Rs 73,300, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it was selling at Rs 76,000.

Spot silver gained 0.5% to $24.09 per ounce.

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 10:08 IST

