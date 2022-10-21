JUST IN
Gold, silver untouched in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 50,780
Gold slides to 3-week low as dollar, fears of rate increase dent appeal
Gold prices firm as US dollar slides; rate-hike concerns cap upside
India's festival gold sales to shine less brightly this year, says WGC
Gold rises by Rs 10 per 10 gm; silver up by Rs 5,200, trading at Rs 60,500
Gold prices jump more than 1% as US dollar, yields pull back
Pivot point at 50,350 for MCX Gold this week; Silver may see volatility
Gold, silver unchanged in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,000
Gold heads for weekly decline as fears of hefty US interest rate hikes loom
Gold prices rise marginally in early trade, silver falls Rs 1,200
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
What drove markets down the drain in Samvat 2078?
Business Standard

Gold, silver rates fall in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 50,560

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,560 per 10 gram

Topics
Gold Prices | Silver Prices | gold silver prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold

Gold and silver rates fell in Friday's early trade with 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 50,560, after a decrease of Rs 220, according to the GoodReturns website. Meanwhile, one kg of silver is trading at Rs 56,150, after a decrease of Rs 250.

Ten gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,350 today.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,560 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,350, respectively. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 50,730 and Rs 46,500 per 10 gm, respectively.

In Chennai, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 51,110 and Rs 46,850, respectively.

Gold prices on Friday were set for a second weekly decline as US Treasury yields held near multi-year highs following strong labour market data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials, dampening the appeal for zero-yield bullion. Spot gold was flat at $1,627.20 per ounce, as of 0118 GMT, and lost 0.8 per cent so far for the week. US gold futures were down 0.4 per cent at $1,630.10.

While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the bullion, which yields nothing.

Swiss gold exports to top markets China and India increased in September, while shipments to Turkey rose to the highest since April 2013, Swiss customs data showed on Thursday.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.19 per cent to 930.99 tonnes on Thursday.

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs. 56,150. While in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, 1 kg of silver is selling at Rs 61,000.

Spot silver eased 0.2 per cent to $18.63 per ounce.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold Prices

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 09:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.