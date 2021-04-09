Gold slips from one-month high as dollar, bond yields stage rebound

-
ALSO READ
Whoever comes to occupy the White House, gold could yet shine better
Gold prices decline on firm dollar, strong economic rebound forecast
Hold on to sovereign gold bonds as prices may rebound, say experts
Gold prices fall to Rs 47,960 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 69,800 a kg
Gold prices remain stable at Rs 47,340 per 10 gm, silver at Rs 69,200 a kg
-
By Sumita Layek
(Reuters) - Gold retreated on Friday from a more than one-month peak hit in the previous session, weighed by a rebound in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, though it was still on course to register its first weekly gain in three.
Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,745.99 per ounce at 0914 GMT, having hit its highest since March 1 at $1,758.45 on Thursday. For the week, prices were up 1% so far.
U.S. gold futures slipped 0.7% to $1,745.20.
"Gold's had a fairly decent week on the back of weaker U.S. yields and the dollar," but they are slightly up now and that's weighing on prices, said CMC Markets UK's chief market analyst, Michael Hewson.
The dollar and benchmark U.S. yields have rebounded from two-week lows, making gold less appealing. [US/][USD/]
Data out of China showed factory-gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace since July 2018 in March, while the producer price index (PPI) rose 4.4%. U.S. PPI data is due later in the day.
"If we get a similarly strong number (in U.S. PPI), that could reawaken the inflation genie and put upward pressure on U.S. yields, and that in turn will hurt gold," Hewson said.
However, on Thursday Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that higher inflation numbers that would require the Fed to react with rate hikes were unlikely.
"Gold's retreat from last year's peak is a 'mini-correction' in a longer bull market," said Davis Hall, head of capital markets in Asia at Indosuez wealth management.
"A lot of that speculative froth has been withdrawn as bitcoin picked up the baton... (but) as long as real yields remain flat to negative, gold has that underlying long-term support."
Silver eased 0.9% to $25.20, while platinum fell 1.3% to $1,214.21.
Palladium rose 0.1% to $2,626.41, but was on track for its biggest weekly fall since the week ending Feb. 26.
(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Pravin Char)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU