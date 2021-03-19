Gold prices decline on firm dollar, strong economic rebound forecast

-
By Asha Sistla
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday as the dollar held onto its gains from the previous session on the back of rising U.S. Treasury yields, while the U.S. Federal Reserve's forecast of a strong economic rebound further pressured the safe-haven metal.
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,733.74 per ounce by 0551 GMT, after hitting a two-week high of $1,755.25 on Thursday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,731.50.
"The dollar is reacting to higher yields like it normally does, but it's also reacting to a stronger U.S. economic situation that seems to be picking up at a quicker pace," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm Axi.
"If the economy gets stronger and there's still no inflation, that is bad for gold."
The dollar index rebounded from a two-week low, supported by surging yields that held close to a more than one-year high, making non-yielding bullion less attractive.
Yields jumped as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) pledged to press on with aggressive monetary stimulus, saying a near-term spike in inflation would prove temporary amid their projections for the strongest U.S economic growth in nearly 40 years.
"Gold's upside looks limited by rising yields and buoyant risky assets... Talks around tapering asset purchases will be the key headwind later this year," ANZ analysts said in a note.
Palladium slipped 1.2% to $2,650.19, after rising 7.3% in the previous session, after a cut in output estimates by top producer Russia's Nornickel Nickel fuelled supply concerns.
"Tighter supply and the revival of the auto sector still bode well for Platinum Group Metals prices," ANZ said.
The auto-catalyst metal was on track for a near 12% weekly jump, the biggest since early November 2020.
Silver was flat at $26.04 an ounce and platinum was down 0.2% to $1,204.62.
(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Devika Syamnath)
