Gold slips off eight-month high, after Russia-Ukraine tension ease

-
ALSO READ
US intelligence finds Russia planning military offensive against Ukraine
Russia's Ukraine invasion could begin next week, says US
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
Russia to face 'massive consequences' if it moved against Ukraine: Blinken
Russia, US hold working dinner in Geneva, kicking off talks over Ukraine
-
By Asha Sistla
(Reuters) - Gold prices retreated from a multi-month peak on Tuesday while palladium slipped about 3% as news about some Russian troops near Ukraine returning to their bases drove a rebound in riskier assets.
Spot gold was down 0.8% at $1,854.50 per ounce by 1042 GMT, after hitting its highest level since June 11 at $1,879.48.
U.S. gold futures fell 0.7% to $1,857.
"What we saw late on Friday in the U.S. session and going into Monday was all driven by the fear of Russian invasion. So any sign that it's less likely, is weighing on gold pulling it back from those highs," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.
In the absence of the geopolitical conflict, if bullion holds above the $1,850 level, it is a bullish signal, Erlam added.
Some troops in Russia's military districts adjacent to Ukraine were returning to their bases after completing drills, Russia's defence ministry was quoted as saying on Tuesday, driving a rebound in European equities. [.EU]
Caught in gold's slipstream, spot silver fell 2% to $23.35 per ounce, platinum was down 0.9% to $1,018.85, and palladium dipped 2.4% to $2,303.11.
Palladium has seen sharp rallies of late, having logged its best month in 14 years in January, with analysts flagging a possible disruption to supply from key producer Russia if the Ukraine conflict escalates.
Market participants also kept a tab on the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike plans, with officials continuing to spar over how aggressively to begin upcoming rate increases at their March meeting, with a final inflation reading just ahead of the two-day session taking on potentially outsized importance.
"The (FOMC minutes) will be gone over with a fine tooth comb to evaluate to what level there's a discord within the U.S. Federal Reserve on increasing rates," Ross Norman, an independent analyst said.
(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU