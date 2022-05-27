Gold trading at Rs 51,980 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 61,500 a kg

The price of 10 gram of 24 carat gold on Friday fell Rs 270 to Rs 51,980. Meanwhile, the rate of silver declined Rs 500 per kg with the precious metal trading at Rs 61,500.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold decreased by Rs 250 with the precious metal is selling at Rs 47,650, according to Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai with the precious metal trading at Rs 51,980 in these regions.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad , Kolkata, and Chennai with the metal selling at Rs 47,650 in these regions.

The price of gold vary for different regions based on certain parameters such as the excise duty, making charges and the state taxes.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is at Rs 61,500. Meanwhile, in regions such as Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the metal is trading at Rs 66,000 per kg for the day.