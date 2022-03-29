Gold trading at Rs 52,310 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 68,400/kg

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold decreased by 280 on Tuesday to Rs 52,310, while silver became cheaper by Rs 500 per kg to Rs 68,400.

Ten gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,950 after a decrease in price by Rs 250.

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Delhi stood at Rs 52,550 while in Mumbai, gold is selling at Rs 52,310. 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 47,950.

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata happens to be on par with the price of 24-carat gold in Mumbai i.e. Rs 52,310, while 22-carat gold is selling in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata at Rs 47,950.

Ten gram of 24-carat gold on Tuesday in Chennai is trading at Rs 52,650, while ten grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai is trading at Rs 48,160.

The price of gold differs in regions based on parameters such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai on Monday is Rs 68,400, whereas the price of 1 kg of silver in regions such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, and Chennai stood at Rs 72,700.