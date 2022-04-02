Gold trading at Rs 52,470 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 67,600 a kg

10 gram of 24-carat gold became costlier by Rs 490 in Saturday, trading at 52,470, while the price of silver went up by Rs 800 per kg to Rs 67,600.

Ten gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 48,100 after the price rose by Rs 450.

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai stood at Rs 52,470 on Saturday. Ten gram of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 48,100.

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Bangalore and Hyderabad is on par with the price of 24-carat gold in Mumbai and Delhi i.e. Rs 52,470, while 22-carat gold is selling in Bangalore and Hyderabad at Rs 48,100.

Ten gram of 24-carat gold in Chennai is trading at Rs 52,730, while ten grams of 22-carat gold in Chennai is trading at Rs 48,340.

The price of gold differs in regions based on parameters such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata is Rs 67,600, whereas the price of 1 kg of silver in regions such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai stood at Rs 71,700.