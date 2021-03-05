Gold tumbles Rs 522, silver crashes Rs 1,822

-
-
Gold prices on Friday tumbled by Rs 522 to Rs 43,887 per 10 grams in the national capital, due to muted trend in the international markets, according to HDFC Securities.
The precious metal had closed at Rs 44,409 per 10 grams in the previous trade.
Silver crashed by Rs 1,822 to Rs 64,805 per kilogram as compared with the close of Rs 66,627 per kg on Thursday.
HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Spot prices for 24 karat gold at Delhi fell by Rs 522 in COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) gold prices."
In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,696 per ounce and silver was down at USD 25.20 an ounce.
