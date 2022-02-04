Harsha Engineers files draft papers with Sebi to raise Rs 755 cr via IPO

-
ALSO READ
Electronics Mart files paperwork for Rs 500 crore initial public offering
MobiKwik turns unicorn ahead of initial public offering
Paytm IPO price band set at Rs 2,080-2,150; subscription to open on Nov 8
HP Adhesives IPO subscribed 20.96 times on last day of subscription
Google Play cuts subscription fee from 30% to 15% starting Jan 1, 2022
-
Harsha Engineers International, a manufacturer of precision bearing cages, has filed a preliminary prospectus with markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 755 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
The public issue consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 455 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 300 crore by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
The OFS comprises up to Rs 66.75 crore by Rajendra Shah, up to Rs 75 crore by Harish Rangwala, up to Rs 16.50 crore by Pilak Shah, up to Rs 75 crore by Charusheela Rangwala and up to Rs 66.75 crore by Nirmala Shah.
The offer includes a reservation for subscriptions by eligible employees.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to the tune of up to Rs 270 crore for debt payment, up to Rs 77.95 crore for funding working capital requirements towards the purchase of machinery, up to Rs 7.12 crore for infrastructure repairs and renovation of the existing production facilities and general corporate proposes.
This is the Ahmedabad-based company's second attempt to go public. Earlier, it had filed its draft papers with the regulator in August 2018.
The company has five manufacturing facilities with two of its principal facilities at Changodar and one at Moraiya, near Ahmedabad in Gujarat, and one manufacturing unit each at Changshu in China and Ghimbav Brasov in Romania, which allow access to its customers in over 25 countries.
Harsha Engineers has reported a profit of Rs 45.44 crore and revenue of Rs 873.75 crore for FY21, with two-thirds of the income coming from outside India for the last three fiscals.
For the six months ended September 30, 2021, it clocked a profit of Rs 43.71 crore and revenue of Rs 629.46 crore.
Axis Capital, Equirus Capital and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the issue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU