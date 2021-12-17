HP Adhesives IPO subscribed 20.96 times on last day of subscription

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The initial public offer of HP Adhesives Limited was subscribed 20.96 times on the last day of subscription on Friday.

The IPO received bids for 5,29,89,650 shares against 25,28,500 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 81.24 times, non institutional investors 19.04 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 1.82 times subscription.

The initial public offer (IPO) of HP Adhesives was subscribed 3.48 times on the first day of the offer on Wednesday following a strong response from retail investors.

The IPO of up to 45,97,200 equity shares had a price range of Rs 262-274 per share.

Unistone Capital was the manager to the offer.

First Published: Fri, December 17 2021. 19:47 IST

