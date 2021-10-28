Paytm IPO price band set at Rs 2,080-2,150; subscription to open on Nov 8

-
ALSO READ
Electronics Mart files paperwork for Rs 500 crore initial public offering
MobiKwik turns unicorn ahead of initial public offering
Robinhood seeks $35-billion valuation in mega initial public offering
Shyam Metalics' Rs 1,107-cr initial public offering to open on Jun 14
Navoday Enterprises' initial public offering to open on 14 June
-
Digital firm One97 Communications, which operates under Paytm brand name, On Thursday said its IPO will open on November 8 for subscription in the price band of Rs 2,080-2,150 apiece, which implies that the firm's valuation stands at Rs 1.44 lakh crore-Rs 1.48 lakh crore.
The initial public offer (IPO) subscription will close on November 10.
Paytm plans to raise Rs 18,300 crore from the IPO which comprises Rs 8,300 crore from issuance of fresh equity and Rs 10,000 crore from offer for sale (OFS).
The OFS consists sale of up to Rs 402.65 crore by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, up to Rs 4,704.43 crore by Antfin (Netherlands) Holdings, up to Rs 784.82 crore by Alibaba.com Singapore E-Commerce and up to Rs 75.02 crore by Elevation CapitalV FII Holdings.
Further, Elevation Capital V Ltd will offer up to Rs 64.01 crore, Saif III Mauritius Rs 1,327.65 crore, Saif Partners Rs 563.63 crore, SVF Partners Rs 1,689.03 crore and International Holdings Rs 301.77 crore, as per the IPO document.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU