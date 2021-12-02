HDFC Bank quickest to list among 100 global firms, shows data

-
HDFC Bank is the fastest among 100 global companies to have gone public. The gap between its incorporation and listing was less than a year, shows a study done by Tide, a UK-based financial platform. The second quickest was Chinese beverage firm Kweichow Moutai, which took two years to launch an IPO.
E-commerce giant Amazon also is among the fastest as it went public in just three years.
Meanwhile, the slowest was luxury goods firm Hermès, founded in 1837 and listed 162 years later. The other Indian firms in the top 100 global list are Reliance Industries (RIL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
RIL was incorporated in 1973 and was listed four years later. The Tata group flagship, meanwhile, took 36 years. It was incorporated in 1968 and launched its IPO in 2004.
As per the study, e-commerce companies are the fastest to launch IPOs at an average 8.75 years, followed by IT services industry.
