HDFC MF takes Rs 500 crore of Essel group exposures on its books

(AMC) will allow investors to exit some fixed maturity plans (FMPs) of firms by transferring Rs 500 crore worth of exposures onto its own books.

This decision is for FMPs that matured in April or will mature till the 'standstill' agreement with firms is in force.

According to the exchange disclosure made by the AMC, "The liquidity arrangement may involve an aggregate outlay not exceeding Rs 500 crore and will be put in place shortly...Provision of such liquidity arrangement will entail acquisition by the company of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by companies held by such FMP schemes at prevailing valuation on respective maturity or purchase dates."

These FMPs faced illiquidity due to their exposure to NCDs issued by Essel group firms: Edisons Infrapower & Multiventures and Sprit Infrapower & Multiventures.

Besides the four FMPs of HDFC Mutual Fund (MF) which matured in April, seven FMPs exposed to the two Essel group firms mature before September. According to the 'standstill' agreement, MFs and other lenders had given Essel group firms time till September to settle their dues. Until then, MFs and other lenders would hold off selling of promoter shares held as collateral for these loans.

Overall, HDFC AMC's FMPs maturing before September had nearly Rs 500 crore of exposures to the two Essel group firms. Those FMPs that matured in April had Rs 356 crore of exposure to the Essel group firms.

Meanwhile, FMPs maturing post-September have Rs 377 crore worth of exposures to Essel group entities, according to the fund house's investor note issued in April.

However, sources say if the Essel firms-related payments don't come through within the September-deadline, the AMC will sell the collateral shares to recover the dues and pay the realisable value to the investors.

In April, some FMPs belonging to Kotak MF and HDFC MF were unable to give full maturity amount to the investors as Essel-related maturities were effectively extended beyond these FMPs' own maturity dates following the 'standstill' agreement.

In May, the Securities and Exchange Board of India had sent show-cause notices to the two fund houses in relation to the FMPs' investments in Essel group companies. In the following month, the market regulator had initiated adjudication proceedings in the same matter.