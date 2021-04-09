Here is a Bull Spread Strategy on Glenmark Pharma by HDFC Securities

-
ALSO READ
HDFC jumps 4.4% from day's low; analysts see up to 26% upside post Q3 nos
HDFC Q2 net profit tanks 28% YoY to Rs 2,870 crore, beats Street estimates
HDFC Q3 standalone profit slips 65% YoY to Rs 2,926 cr, revenue tanks 42.2%
HDFC's adjusted net profit up 27% in Q3
Here's a Bull Spread Strategy on HPCL by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
-
Bull spread Strategy on GLENMARK
Buy GLENMARK APRIL 510 CALL at Rs 19 & simultaneously sell 540 CALL at Rs 9
Lot Size 1150
Cost of the strategy Rs 10 (Rs 11,500 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 23000 If GLENMARK closes at or above 540 on 29 April expiry.
Breakeven Point Rs 520
Rationale:
- Long build up is seen in the Glenmark Futures’ during the April series till now where we have seen more than 40% rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 14% during the series.
- The stock price has already given bullish breakout from the downward slopping trendline adjoining the highs of 08-Dec-2020 and 12-Jan-2021
- Short term trend of the stock is positive as stock price is trading above its 5,20- and 50-day EMA
- Plus DI is trading above Minus DI while ADX line is placed above 25, Indicating momentum in the current uptrend
- Oscillators like RSI and MFI showing strength in the stock
He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU