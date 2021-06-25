Here's a bull spread strategy on Bank Nifty by HDFC Securities

-
ALSO READ
Bull spread strategy on Jubilant Food by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Bull spread strategy on HCL Tech by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
HDFC jumps 4.4% from day's low; analysts see up to 26% upside post Q3 nos
Bull spread strategy on Bharat Forge by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Bull spread strategy on Cholamandalam Finance by HDFC Securities
-
Buy BANK NIFTY (EXPIRY JULY 01) 35,000 CALL at Rs 359 & simultaneously sell 35,500 CALL at Rs 167
Lot size: 25
Cost of the strategy: Rs 192 (Rs 4,800 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 7,700 if Bank Nifty closes at or above 35,500 on July 01 expiry
Breakeven point: 35,192
Rationale:
-- We have seen long build-up in the Bank Nifty Futures where we have seen 16 per cent (Prov) rise in the Open Interest with Bank Nifty rising by 0.7 per cent
-- Bank Nifty's short-term trend has turned positive as it closed above its 5- and 20-day EMA
-- Bank Nifty formed multiple bottoms around 34,500 levels and reversed northwards
-- On the daily chart, RSI(11) has broken out from the downward slopping trendline, Indicating strength in the index
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU