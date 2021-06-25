Here's a bull spread strategy on Bank Nifty by HDFC Securities

Buy BANK NIFTY (EXPIRY JULY 01) 35,000 CALL at Rs 359 & simultaneously sell 35,500 CALL at Rs 167

Lot size: 25

Cost of the strategy: Rs 192 (Rs 4,800 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 7,700 if Bank Nifty closes at or above 35,500 on July 01 expiry

Breakeven point: 35,192

Rationale:

-- We have seen long build-up in the Bank Nifty Futures where we have seen 16 per cent (Prov) rise in the Open Interest with Bank Nifty rising by 0.7 per cent

-- Bank Nifty's short-term trend has turned positive as it closed above its 5- and 20-day EMA

-- Bank Nifty formed multiple bottoms around 34,500 levels and reversed northwards

-- On the daily chart, RSI(11) has broken out from the downward slopping trendline, Indicating strength in the index



Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.