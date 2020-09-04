Here's a Bull Spread Strategy on UPL by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Bull Spread strategy on UPL

Buy 530 CALL at Rs 18.55 & simultaneously sell 550 Call at Rs 11.55

Lot Size 1300



Cost of the strategy Rs 7 (Rs 9100 per strategy)



Maximum profit Rs 16900 If closes at or above 550 till September expiry



Breakeven Point Rs 537

Rationale:

Long build up is seen in the Futures’ where we have seen 4%(Prov) rise in the Open Interest with Price moving up by 4%.



The stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closed at six months high, highest since 27 Feb.



The stock price is taking support at 200-day EMA



Short term trend of the stock is positive where stock price is trading above its 5- and 20-day Moving Averages.



Oscillators like RSI & MFI are showing strength in the stock



+DI is trading above Minus DI while ADX is placed above 25, indicating momentum in the uptrend



