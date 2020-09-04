JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Weekly Technical

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty down 100 pts; RIL in focus on Silver Lake deal buzz
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Here's a Bull Spread Strategy on UPL by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Short term trend of the stock is positive where stock price is trading above its 5- and 20-day Moving Averages

Topics
Stock calls | Derivative trading | UPL

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

The stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closed at six months high
The stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closed at six months high

Bull Spread strategy on UPL

Buy UPL 530 CALL at Rs 18.55 & simultaneously sell 550 Call at Rs 11.55

Lot Size 1300

Cost of the strategy Rs 7 (Rs 9100 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 16900 If UPL closes at or above 550 till September expiry

Breakeven Point Rs 537

Rationale:

Long build up is seen in the UPL Futures’ where we have seen 4%(Prov) rise in the Open Interest with Price moving up by 4%.

The stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closed at six months high, highest since 27 Feb.

The stock price is taking support at 200-day EMA

Short term trend of the stock is positive where stock price is trading above its 5- and 20-day Moving Averages.

Oscillators like RSI & MFI are showing strength in the stock

+DI is trading above Minus DI while ADX is placed above 25, indicating momentum in the uptrend

==============================
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 08:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU