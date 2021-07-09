JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Weekly Technical

Oil mixed as US crude, gasoline inventories draw offset by OPEC+ standoff
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Here's a derivative strategy on Alkem Lab by Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec

The stock price has already broken out on the daily chart to close at an all-time high with higher volumes

Topics
Markets | Market technicals | HDFC Securities

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

Buy ALKEM 3400 CALL at Rs 54

Stop loss: Rs 30

Target: Rs 100

Lot size: 200

Rationale:

-- We have seen long build-up in the ALKEM Futures, where we have seen 3 per cent(Prov) rise in the Open Interest with Price rising by 0.4 per cent.

-- The stock price has already broken out on the daily chart to close at all-time high with higher volumes

-- Plus DI is trading above Minus DI while ADX is placed above 25 and rising, indicating that the stock momentum in the current uptrend

-- Oscillators like RSI and MFI are placed above 60 and sloping upwards, indicating strength in the current uptrend.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, July 09 2021. 08:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.