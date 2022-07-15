JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends a Bull Spread on BEL for July expiry
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Here's why Mehul Kothari is bullish on Hindustan Petro, Whirlpool

According to the technical analyst from Anand Rathi, Hindustan Petroleum can be bought near Rs 237, while Whirlpool of India should be bought above Rs 1,680.

Topics
Stocks to buy | Hindustan Petroleum Corporation | HPCL

Mehul Kothari  |  Mumbai 

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

HINDPETRO

BUY

Buy Near: Rs 237

Target: Rs 250

Stop Loss: Rs 230

Recently the stock underwent massive recovery from the lows near Rs 200 mark. During the process, the stock has confirmed a higher top and higher bottom formation on the daily time frame which indicates change of trend.

At this juncture, the stock looks good for further bounce. Thus we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 237 for an upside target of Rs 250 in the coming sessions.

WHIRLPOOL

BUY

Buy Above: Rs 1,680

Target: Rs 1,620

Stop Loss: Rs 1,780

Since the past few months, the stock has attempted several times to clear the multiple resistance level at Rs 1,680. Once again the stock is on the verge of a range breakout and the price action indicates high possibility of the same.

We may witness a faster upside momentum above Rs 1,680 mark. Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock above Rs 1,680 mark for an upside target Rs 1,780 in the coming sessions.

(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, July 15 2022. 07:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.