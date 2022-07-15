Here's why Mehul Kothari is bullish on Hindustan Petro, Whirlpool

-
ALSO READ
KRBL, Whirlpool may have bottomed out, upside likely, says Mehul Kothari
Here's why Vinay Rajani recommends buying ABB India, JK Lakshmi Cement
Budget 2022 picks: Top stocks and sectors to bet on
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends buying Elecon, Hindustan Petroleum
Trading Calls: Buy Welcorp, Sell UltraTech Cement, recommends Mehul Kothari
-
HINDPETRO
BUY
Buy Near: Rs 237
Target: Rs 250
Stop Loss: Rs 230
Recently the stock underwent massive recovery from the lows near Rs 200 mark. During the process, the stock has confirmed a higher top and higher bottom formation on the daily time frame which indicates change of trend.
At this juncture, the stock looks good for further bounce. Thus we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 237 for an upside target of Rs 250 in the coming sessions.
WHIRLPOOL
BUY
Buy Above: Rs 1,680
Target: Rs 1,620
Stop Loss: Rs 1,780
Since the past few months, the stock has attempted several times to clear the multiple resistance level at Rs 1,680. Once again the stock is on the verge of a range breakout and the price action indicates high possibility of the same.
We may witness a faster upside momentum above Rs 1,680 mark. Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock above Rs 1,680 mark for an upside target Rs 1,780 in the coming sessions.
(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU