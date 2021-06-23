Hero MotoCorp to raise prices by up to Rs 3,000 from July 1; stock up 3%

-
ALSO READ
Hero MotoCorp Q3 preview: Profit seen rising over 11% YoY; margins may dip
Hero MotoCorp rises 2%, nears 52-week high as February sales improve
Stocks to watch: Airtel, Future Retail, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Jubilant Food
Two-wheeler registrations back on growth track; up 11% in December
Stocks to watch: Stove Kraft, Hero Moto, Britannia, M&M, Biocon, Tata Power
-
Shares of Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of scooters and motorcycles, were up 3 per cent at Rs 2,994.55 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Wednesday after the company announced that it would be undertaking price increases of up to Rs 3,000/unit on its product range depending on model to pass on hike in input costs.
“Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from July 1, 2021,” the company said in exchange filing.
The price hike has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of continuous increase in commodity prices. The company continues to drive cost savings program aggressively, in order to minimize the impact on the customer, Hero MotoCorp said.
The company further said, the price hike across the range of motorcycles and scooters will be up to Rs 3,000 and the exact quantum of the increase will depend on the basis of the model and the specific market.
Earlier, the company had said it would be taking price hike of up to around 2 per cent to mitigate sharp commodity cost inflation.
While announcing the March quarter (Q4FY21) results, Hero MotoCorp’s management said “A healthy monsoon and harvest season and a rebound in GDP should aid the industry’s recovery from Q2 onwards. The company also expects a significant growth in its global business with a renewed thrust on developing key-overseas markets.”
“Near-term demand may remain subdued due to pandemic-related restrictions. However, we expect a recovery from Q2FY22 onward. HMCL remains a beneficiary of this uptrend, and we expect revenue/earnings CAGRs of 13 per cent/16 per cent over FY21-24E,” analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services said in Q4FY21 result update.
“In FY21 commodity inflation impact stood at 600-700 basis points (bps), which has been offset by price increases of ~400bps and cost savings (Leap program) of ~300bps. Similarly, commodity inflation impact in FY22 is expected to be offset through combination of price hikes and cost savings. Cost savings have been achieved with reduced usage of precious metals and other efforts,” the brokerage firm said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU