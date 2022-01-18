HSIL hits new high, zooms 24% in two days on building products biz spin-off

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to watch: RIL, ITC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, YES Bank
Stocks to watch: Adani Enterprises, Voda Idea, Ruchi Soya, Fiem Industries
Stocks to watch: Airtel, RIL, M&M, Nazara Tech, IDBI Bank, Burger King
Stocks to watch: Nuvoco Vistas, BPCL, Yes Bank, Dish TV, VST Tillers, Infy
Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Clean Science, GR Infra, Just Dial
-
Shares of HSIL hit a new high of Rs 288.70, up 8 per cent in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. The stock has rallied 24 per cent in two days on the BSE after the company announced divesting its building products division for Rs 630 crore.
At 11:20 am, the stock was up 6 per cent, as compared to a 0.31 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 1.4 million shares having changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In the past one month, the stock has zoomed 47 per cent, against a 7.5 per cent rise in the benchmark index.
HSIL on Saturday announced that its board approved the divestment of its building products division to Brilloca, a wholly owned subsidiary of Somany Home Innovation Limited (“SHIL”) in a slump sale transaction for a cash consideration of Rs 630 crore, subject to regulatory approval. With the proposed transaction, the building products division’s entire operating facilities will be transferred to Brilloca.
The cash proceeds of Rs 630 crore will be utilized towards the pre-payment of existing bank borrowings, which will further strengthen the HSIL balance sheet and create capital to further expand its packaging business. Going forward, HSIL will completely focus on the expansion of its packaging business and capitalize on both organic and inorganic opportunities, the company said.
Its management said this transaction will have a transformative impact on the market positing and growth prospects of HSIL. The company will emerge as a focused packaging company, well-positioned to implement its strategic plans to drive the packaging business and continue to unlock value for all stakeholders.
HSIL is India’s leading Packaging Products Company that manufactures and markets various packaging products, including glass containers and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles, products & security caps, and closures.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU