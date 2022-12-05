JUST IN
Business Standard

ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund: An outperformer in hybrid category

The fund's investment objective is to generate long-term capital appreciation and current income from a portfolio invested in equity, equity-related securities, and fixed-income securities

Topics
ICICI Prudential | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund | Equity funds

CRISIL Research 

Photo: Bloomberg
The fund has consistently outperformed the benchmark (CRISIL Hybrid 35+65-Aggressive Index) and its peers under the aggressive hybrid fund category

Launched in November 1999, the ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund has featured in the top 30 percentile of aggressive hybrid funds of the CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters through September this year.

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 06:10 IST

