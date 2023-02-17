JUST IN
Business Standard

Increase in trade volume 'market driven', says Adani Transmission

It was responding to a BSE query seeking clarification with reference to movement in volume of its shares. ATL said the increase in trading volume/price of the shares is purely market driven

Topics
Adani Transmission Limited | Stock Market | Stock

Press Trust of India 

Adani Transmission
Photo: Shutterstock

Adani Transmission (ATL) on Friday said it has no undisclosed information which may have a bearing on the spike in its share volumes.

It was responding to a BSE query seeking clarification with reference to movement in volume of its shares. ATL said the increase in trading volume/price of the shares is purely market driven.

The management has no information that may have a bearing on the spike in share volume and which is yet not disclosed to the exchange.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 23:21 IST

