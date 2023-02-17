Increase in trade volume 'market driven', says Adani Transmission

Adani Transmission (ATL) on Friday said it has no undisclosed information which may have a bearing on the spike in its share volumes.

It was responding to a BSE query seeking clarification with reference to movement in volume of its shares. ATL said the increase in trading volume/price of the shares is purely market driven.

The management has no information that may have a bearing on the spike in share volume and which is yet not disclosed to the exchange.

