JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

M-cap of BSE-listed companies at record $3 trillion: Thank broader rally
Business Standard

India pips Germany into the $3-trillion market capitalisation club

India currently ranks eighth on the table of most-valued equity markets, ahead of Germany which has a market cap of $2.8 trillion

Topics
stock market | BSE Market Capitalisation | M-cap of Indian firms

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

BSE, sensex, market, shares, stocks, trading, brokers, investment, investors, growth, results, Q, earnings
In the past, Germany and India had tussled for the eight position. Given the outperformance in European equities, Germany too could join the club soon

India has piped European powerhouse Germany into the $3-trillion market capitalisation club. The Indian domestic market on Monday joined the UK, France and Canada in the $3-trillion m-cap club.

India currently ranks eighth on the table of most-valued equity markets, ahead of Germany which has a market cap of $2.8 trillion.


In the past, Germany and India had tussled for the eight position. Given the outperformance in European equities, Germany too could join the club soon. The DAX, a gauge for the performance of the largest companies listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange, is up 13% this year outperforming the Sensex which is up 6%.
.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, May 25 2021. 00:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.