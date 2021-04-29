India's gold demand could falter in June quarter on Covid-19 lockdowns: WGC

-
ALSO READ
World stocks hit record high as bond yields ease with inflation fears
Chinese fintech firms expected to meet capital requirements within 2 years
India's gold demand could recover during Q4 on festival shopping: WGC
Gold price today at Rs 52,420 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,000 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 53,180 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 65,500 a kg
-
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's gold consumption is expected to falter in the June quarter as various states are imposing lockdowns to arrest rising COVID-19 cases, dampening the celebration of weddings and key festivals, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Thursday.
Appetite for gold soared in the first quarter on pent-up demand after weddings were delayed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But an escalating crisis in India has prompted most state governments to impose curbs on the movement of people and asked non-essential business to close, dampening demand in the world's second-biggest bullion consumer.
Lower purchases could weigh on gold prices, which have recovered this year and risen 6% so far in 2021. But falling demand for gold imports could help narrow India's trade deficit and support the ailing rupee.
"Weddings, the Akshaya Tritiya (festival) are going to be a very muted affairs," said Somasundaram PR, the managing director of the WGC's Indian operations.
Gold consumption typically jumps in the June quarter due to weddings and key festivals such as Akshaya Tritiya, when buying gold is considered auspicious.
India typically consumes around 200 tonnes of gold during the period but demand this year should be below that level, he said.
India is battling a second wave of COVID-19 infections, with at least 300,000 people testing positive for the coronavirus each day over the past week, overwhelming health facilities and crematoriums.
Gold consumption in the second half of 2021 could rebound on pent-up demand and as economic activity recovers, Somasundaram said. India's economy is expected to grow by 11% in fiscal 2021/2022.
Over the year, gold demand could be higher in 2021 than last year's 446.4 tonnes, which was the lowest since 1994, he said.
India' demand for gold jumped 37% from a year ago to 140 tonnes in the March quarter, while gold imports soared 262% year-on-year, the WGC said in a report published on Thursday.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU