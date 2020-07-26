India's stock market is barometer of economic concentration: Shankar Sharma

For Indian investors, it is time they looked at global markets and diversify as the opportunities across the world are abundant, says SHANKAR SHARMA, vice-chairman & joint managing director at First Global, in an interview with Puneet Wadhwa. Edited excerpts: After the sharp run since March lows, will the Indian markets consolidate now? The Indian markets, in fact, have rallied less than some global peers.

India has been part of the global rally and still is much below its all-time highs. Some other markets, such as those in Taiwan, the United States, and Switzerland are way ahead. ...