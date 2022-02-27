Germany to supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-tank weapons, 500 Stinger missile

-
Germany will supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 anti-aircraft Stinger missiles in the wake of the ongoing conflict in Kyiv.
"The German government has taken this decision on Saturday, and the weapons from the German army's stocks will be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible," Anadolu Agency reported citing the government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit as saying in a statement.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Russia's military assault on Ukraine has been "a turning point" for Europe, threatening the international order established after World War II, Anadolu Agency reported.
"In this situation, it is our duty to do our best to help Ukraine defend itself against Vladimir Putin's invading army. Germany stands side by side with Ukraine," Scholz said.
Earlier, Berlin also approved the Netherlands' request to send 400 German-made anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.
Until Russia's military attack on Ukraine, Berlin ruled out supplying arms to Kyiv, and also turned down requests from allies to send their German-made weapons to the country, Anadolu Agency reported.
On the third day of Russia's assault, street clashes between Russian and Ukrainian troops continued in the outskirts of Ukraine's capital Kyiv.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military attack on Thursday, days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine as independent states.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Moscow of trying to install a puppet government, vowing that Ukrainians will defend their country against Russian aggression.
