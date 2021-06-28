Indian shares open flat as pharma boost offsets losses in tech stocks

-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares were largely unchanged on Monday, as gains in pharmaceutical stocks and heavyweight Reliance Industries were offset by losses in information technology stocks.
By 0414 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.04% at 15,866.95 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.02% to 52,936.01.
Both the indexes added more than 1% last week, when the country's vaccinations averaged six million doses per day and some pandemic-induced restrictions were eased further.
On Monday, India reported its lowest increase in COVID-19 deaths since mid-April.
In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Pharma index rose 0.77%, while conglomerate Reliance Industries gained 0.4% after four sessions of losses.
The Nifty IT index fell 0.43% after two straight sessions of gains.
Among global markets, broader Asian shares kicked off the week on a cautious note as a spike in coronavirus cases across the weekend hurt investor sentiment.
(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
