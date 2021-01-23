Indigo Paints IPO: Attractive pricing fetches over 117 times bids

-
ALSO READ
Indigo Paints IPO opens for subscription today: Analysts give thumbs up
Indigo Paints IPO subscribed 2x on Day-1, gets bids for 10.5 mn shares
Indigo Paints or Home First Finance, which IPO is a safe investment bet?
Applying for an IPO? Here are the things that you should keep in mind
September may see end of one-month IPO drought with five hitting the market
-
The initial public offering (IPO) of Indigo Paints on Friday garnered 117x subscription, generating bids worth Rs 96,222 crore.
The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion of the issue was subscribed 190x, while the high networth individual or HNI segment was subscribed 263x.
The retail and employee portions were subscribed 16x and 2.5x, respectively.
Analysts said the attractive pricing, relative to its peers, along with its higher growth potential attracted investors towards the issue.
“We forecast FY20-23e EPS CAGR of 48 per cent for Indigo Paints, compared to 14-15 per cent for Asian Paints and Berger, whereas the company valuation at 46x its FY23 EPS implies a 28-41 per cent discount to both these peers. We recommend investors to subscribe to the IPO,” IIFL had said in an IPO note.
ALSO READ: Investors trading in ETFs double in 2020, average daily turnover up 15%
Pune-based Indigo Paints is the country’s fifth-largest decorative paints company.
The company generates nearly half its sales from southern India, and is ranked third in terms of market share in Kerala.
The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 1,488-1,490 per share. At the top end, the company will have a market capitalisation of Rs 7,088 crore.
The listing comprises a fresh equity issuance of Rs 300 crore, and a secondary share sale worth Rs 870 crore. The firm plans to use bulk of the issue proceeds to meet its expansion goals.
Indigo Paints is the second company to launch its IPO this year.
Earlier this week, the offering of state-owned Indian Railway Finance Corporation or IRFC was subscribed 3.5x.
Two more listings will remain open for subscription next week.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU